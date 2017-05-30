Decomposing bodies of couple found after murder-suicide
Decomposing bodies of man, 64, and his 25-year-old girlfriend are found in a Texas home after murder-suicide The bodies of a man and his girlfriend have been discovered in an advanced stage of decomposition inside their home in Texas, after what law enforcement officials have described as a suspected murder-suicide. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the badly deteriorated remains were found at around 1pm on Saturday in the 10000 block of County Road 272 near Tyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Scirto
|4 hr
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC