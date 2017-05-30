Decomposing bodies of couple found af...

Decomposing bodies of couple found after murder-suicide

59 min ago

Decomposing bodies of man, 64, and his 25-year-old girlfriend are found in a Texas home after murder-suicide The bodies of a man and his girlfriend have been discovered in an advanced stage of decomposition inside their home in Texas, after what law enforcement officials have described as a suspected murder-suicide. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the badly deteriorated remains were found at around 1pm on Saturday in the 10000 block of County Road 272 near Tyler.

