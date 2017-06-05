Cumberland Road in Tyler closed Tuesday for repairs
On Tuesday, June 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Longview Road and Bridge will be closing Cumberland Road from Old Jacksonville to Blue Mountain Road for base repairs. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed, with one lane remaining open for traffic.
