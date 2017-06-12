Cowan Center presents lineup of music...

Cowan Center presents lineup of music, dance, theater and lectures

10 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Motown the Musical is announced as part of the line-up for the 2017-2018 season at the University of Texas at Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center Thursday June 15, 2017. Broadway plays, headline performers, a dance troupe and political commentators are coming to Tyler as part of the Cowan Center's upcoming season.

