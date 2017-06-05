Construction begins at ETMC Tyler to ...

Construction begins at ETMC Tyler to upgrade front entry

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

East Texas Medical Center- Tyler has begun an extensive $9.5 million renovation project to expand and enhance several areas near the front of hospital, including an exterior facelift, cafeteria expansion, and addition of a new surgery waiting room. Starting on June 19, visitors to ETMC will be directed to a temporary entrance at the front of the hospital as construction begins on a new entryway.

