Commissioners' Court Considers County Road Closures

The Hill County Commissioners' Court voted to close one county road and held a public hearing on the closure of another during a regular meeting held Tuesday, June 13. A public hearing was held on the closure of Hill County Road 1131 between Blum and Covington. There was no comment, and the issue can now proceed to a vote at a future meeting of the court.

