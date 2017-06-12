Commissioners' Court Considers County Road Closures
The Hill County Commissioners' Court voted to close one county road and held a public hearing on the closure of another during a regular meeting held Tuesday, June 13. A public hearing was held on the closure of Hill County Road 1131 between Blum and Covington. There was no comment, and the issue can now proceed to a vote at a future meeting of the court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 16
|jill123
|280
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Jun 15
|Amber
|15
|veterans
|Jun 15
|Gerard
|2
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May '17
|Olivia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC