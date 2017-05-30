City of Tyler sends out notice on spi...

City of Tyler sends out notice on spill from wastewater facility

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSWO

The City of Tyler Water Utilities recently experienced a wastewater collection discharge at West Northwest Loop 323 and Texas College Road that meets the notification requirements of the TCEQ. Subsequent to the significant rain event which occurred on June 2 and 3, 2017, the City of Tyler West Side wastewater collection facility discharged more than 100,000 gallons of domestic wastewater mixed with storm water into Black Fork Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Scirto 10 hr Ranger 1
Ashley Ray May 16 Olivia 1
For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16) May 16 NotBitter 6
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) May 13 tspowell 16
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) May 11 Tonymaxwell 278
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) May 9 ha ha 19
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Smith County was issued at June 05 at 1:45PM CDT

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC