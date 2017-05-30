City of Tyler sends out notice on spill from wastewater facility

The City of Tyler Water Utilities recently experienced a wastewater collection discharge at West Northwest Loop 323 and Texas College Road that meets the notification requirements of the TCEQ. Subsequent to the significant rain event which occurred on June 2 and 3, 2017, the City of Tyler West Side wastewater collection facility discharged more than 100,000 gallons of domestic wastewater mixed with storm water into Black Fork Creek.

