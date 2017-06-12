City of Tyler offers temporary payment plans for outstanding tickets

Outstanding traffic tickets and unpaid fines can eventually result in arrest warrants, but between June 12 and July 12 the City of Tyler will forgo those arrest warrants for anyone who comes into municipal court to establish a payment plan. "It eliminates the cost of us having to send people to jail," Court Administrator Nicole Johnson said, "and also the discomfort of sending people to jail when they have jobs and daily lives they have to care for."

