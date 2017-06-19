Christus Trinity Mother Frances executive Lindsey Bradley reflects on a long career
Lindsey Bradley poses for a portrait in his office at Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, June 19, 2017. After more than 36 years of service to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System and over 50 years in healthcare leadership, Bradley is retiring from his position as senior vice president of group operations and chief executive officer of CHRISTUS Northeast Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner at fault
|Thu
|Hampton took my job
|4
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Jun 20
|Ur stupid
|20
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 20
|Ur stupid
|3
|veterans
|Jun 20
|Lori slut
|3
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Jun 20
|ninja
|16
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|Jun 20
|ninja
|26
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 16
|jill123
|280
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC