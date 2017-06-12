Children's retailer Gymboree files for bankruptcy, will close some stores
Children's retailer Gymboree, which has a store in Tyler's Broadway Square Mall, has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close up to 450 of its 1,281 stores, according to reports. No list of store closings has yet been made public, so it's unclear if the Tyler location is on that list.
