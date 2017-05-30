Chamber Radio for the week of June 5

Chamber Radio for the week of June 5

On this week's Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce internet radio business show, Henry Bell explains the opportunity for Chamber businesses to donate to "School Is Cool" which provides Tyler students with backpacks filled with school supplies, at no charge. Business booths at the August event are still available.

