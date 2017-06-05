Chamber Radio for the week of June 11
On this week's Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce internet radio business show, Henry Bell explains the July 13 special seminar for Chamber and non-Chamber members, "Exceptional Customer Service," provided by CORE Insights. You can listen to the details online at TylerChamberRadiuo.com.
