Cavender's Supports Special Olympics in July

Throughout the month of July, Cavender's will sell paper torches at each of its 51 Texas stores to symbolize its support for Special Olympics Texas athletes. The paper torches will be available for purchase for $1 at the checkout counter and can be personalized with the buyer's name or the name of a loved one they want to honor.

