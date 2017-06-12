Busy Aisha Tyler says goodbye to 'The Talk' after 6 years
She's been on CBS' "The Talk" for six years and will leave at the end of this season in July, Tyler said. Besides working on three other series, including CBS' "Criminal Minds," the actress said she's found a new passion in film directing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|2 hr
|jill123
|280
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|Amber
|15
|veterans
|19 hr
|Gerard
|2
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC