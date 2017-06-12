Bridgemark Center helps students overcome learning disabilities, build confidence
Micah Wilson, 8, Luke Petri, 10, and Austin Rutledge, 8, exercise during a physical education class at the Bridgemark Center in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Bridgemark Center specializes in education for children with learning disabilities such as dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May '17
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC