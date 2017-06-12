Bridgemark Center helps students overcome learning disabilities, build confidence

Micah Wilson, 8, Luke Petri, 10, and Austin Rutledge, 8, exercise during a physical education class at the Bridgemark Center in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Bridgemark Center specializes in education for children with learning disabilities such as dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.