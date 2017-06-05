Bitburg High School closes doors after 60 years
The Bitburg Barons will soon take their place in DODEA Europe lore as Bitburg High School closes next week after 60 years. Students, teachers, military personnel, families, community members and alumni marked the end of an era at a bittersweet closing ceremony Thursday outside the school - one of the last vestiges with activity on the mostly-deserted Bitburg Annex - exactly one week before students walk its halls for the last time.
