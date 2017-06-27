Bergfeld Park Amphitheater to open Thursday with live performances of rock classics

On Thursday, the city of Tyler and the Tyler Civic Theatre will join to celebrate the opening of Bergfeld Park's newly renovated amphitheater with song and dance. The opening celebration will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave. it will include performances from the Tyler Civic Theatre - with segments from its summer productions Rock of Ages and Legally Blonde the Musical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.