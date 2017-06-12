Author Marian Thomas due at book sign...

Author Marian Thomas due at book signing in Tyler on June 30

Marian L. Thomas is set to be at Barnes & Noble, 4916 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler at 6:30 p.m. on June 30 to discuss and sign copies of her new book, "I Believe in Butterflies," according to a news release. The book is described as the story of three women who are looking for hope, love and identity.

