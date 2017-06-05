Aquatic life OK following wastewater ...

Aquatic life OK following wastewater spill into Black Fork Creek

14 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Texas Parks and Wildlife determined a 100,000-gallon wastewater spill into Black Fork Creek had no detectable impact to aquatic life. The break happened near the intersection of West Northwest Loop 323 and Texas College Road between Friday evening and Saturday.

