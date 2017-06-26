Ambulance involved wreck in Tyler; injuries reported
First responders at the scene of awn Ambulance involved car wreck at the intersection of Front Street and Beckham in Tyler Atleast one person has been transported to the hospital after a collison between an ambulance and a SUV occured at the intersection of Front Street and South Beckham Avenue. Police are directing traffic in the area until all wreckage has been removed from the area.
