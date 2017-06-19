Alzheimer's Alliance volunteer provid...

Alzheimer's Alliance volunteer provides handmade prize for fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

Ann Hardin could rest on her laurels as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and community volunteer. But, her claim to fame also includes sharing her talent with embroidery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commissioner at fault 5 hr JoAnnHampton MustGo 3
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) Tue Ur stupid 20
Mark Scirto Tue Ur stupid 3
veterans Tue Lori slut 3
Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12) Jun 20 ninja 16
Tyler is a dump (Sep '12) Jun 20 ninja 26
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Jun 16 jill123 280
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC