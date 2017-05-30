Alternate plans announced for JT, Lee Graduations in case of bad weather

If inclement weather prevents Lee and John Tyler graduations from happening Friday and Saturday, the district will attempt to have the ceremonies Sunday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. If both ceremonies are required Sunday, Lee's will be at 2 p.m. followed by JT's at 6 p.m. If inclement weather makes one or both Sunday ceremonies at Rose Stadium impossible, Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium is the backup location.

