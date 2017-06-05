After a wet weekend, blue skies are on the way
According to the National Weather Service-Shreveport, Tyler was hit with 2.75 inches of rain, but KYTX CBS19 Meteorologist Doc Deason said those totals are taken at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, and some areas of town may have received more rainfall. According to the National Weather Service, Tyler received .07 inches on Thursday, 1.42 inches on Friday, .06 inches on Saturday and 1.2 inches on Sunday - for a total of 2.75 inches.
