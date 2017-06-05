Home / News / Local / A check valve is seen near Front Street and Glenwood Ave. Representatives from the City of Tyler and Enprotec and Hibbs, a firm brought on to look at the low chlorine residuals that prompted the boil water notice, were on site Thursday June 8, 2017. A check valve is seen near Front Street and Glenwood Ave. Representatives from the City of Tyler and Enprotec and Hibbs, a firm brought on to look at the low chlorine residuals that prompted the boil water notice, were on site Thursday June 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.