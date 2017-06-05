7 On your side: Water testing shows c...

7 On your side: Water testing shows chemical reaction discolors Tyler water

Testing performed today by the City of Tyler after a homeowner's complaint has revealed that a temporary disinfectant process combined with iron pipes is the cause for discolored water. The city of Tyler began a 30-day "free chlorine conversion process" on May 21, during a boil water notice for a portion of the city.

