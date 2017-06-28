28 indictments include 22-year-old Lindale man indicted, accused of sexual abuse of a child
A 22-year-old Lindale man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14, a first-degree felony, has been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury. Stuenkel was arrested on March 1 and was being held on a $5,000 bond, according to Smith County judicial records.
