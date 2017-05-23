Zoning approved for downtown loft project, construction to start in summer
On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved a zone change on a portion of the old King Chevrolet property to make way for the $12 million development, which will put about 150 permanent residents downtown. The property is owned by the city of Tyler, but the developer, Scarborough Realty Partners, is scheduled to close on the sale the a 3.75-acre tract on June 9, said Samuel Scarborough, president of the company and leader for the loft project.
