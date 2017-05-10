Youth and Young Adult Empowerment Summit set for May 20 in Tyler

The second annual Be a Man Bring a Boy Youth and Young Adult Empowerment Summit will expand to include females in discussions of many social issues. The event, which will feature speakers, worship and musical entertainment, is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Southern Oaks Baptist Church gym, 601 E. Amherst Drive, in Tyler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.