UT Tyler graduates more than 1,100 students as university finds footing on a new path

Dr. Althea Arnold, civil engineering and construction management professor, Dr. Harmonie Hawley, civil engineering professor, and Cherie Jones, construction management professor, pose for a portrait at The University of Texas at Tyler in Tyler, Texas, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Six women in civil engineering and two women in construction management will be graduating this week, which is the largest female graduation class for both majors in UT Tyler's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.