Urology Tyler will host breakfast at Jul's for prostate cancer survivors

Prostate cancer survivors and a guest are invited to attend Zero's Heroes breakfast at Jul's from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 16. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to register by June 9 by calling Amy at Urology Tyler at 903-262-3900 or emailing [email protected] The event will include information about the Zero prostate cancer run/walk planned for Sept.

