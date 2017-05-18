Urology Tyler will host breakfast at Jul's for prostate cancer survivors
Prostate cancer survivors and a guest are invited to attend Zero's Heroes breakfast at Jul's from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 16. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to register by June 9 by calling Amy at Urology Tyler at 903-262-3900 or emailing [email protected] The event will include information about the Zero prostate cancer run/walk planned for Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|2
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC