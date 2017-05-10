Tyler's historic Naval Reserve Center is on the auction block
The Alvin V. Anderson Educational Complex, photographed in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017, was formerly the Naval Reserve Building and will be up for sale. Tyler's historic Naval Reserve Center building, which most recently housed a Tyler school district facility, is up for auction.
