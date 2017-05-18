Tyler water system safe after 90 gallon diesel spill
The Tyler Fire Department said there is no threat to the city's water system after a diesel tank ruptured Friday afternoon It happened in the 17-hundred block of Erwin Street after a car ran a stop sign and crashed into an 18 wheeler. Ed Williamson said the sign is often overlooked by drivers on Erwin Street."
