Tyler to apply for statewide downtown designation
On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved a resolution of support for Gallery Main Street to apply for the Texas Cultural District program through the Texas Commission of the Arts. If the city is brought into the program, the designation could allow Tyler to apply for more grants for downtown.
