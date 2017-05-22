Tyler Police: Online purchasing of stolen vehicles increasing
The Auto Theft Task Force has seen an increase of cases involving citizens unknowingly purchasing stolen vehicles through online apps and websites. In the past year the East Texas Auto Theft Task Force has recovered around eight stolen vehicles in Tyler alone that were sold to citizens who thought they were purchasing legitimate trucks and cars.
