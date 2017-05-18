Tyler police ID driver, victim in motorized wheelchair crash
On Friday, May 19, 2017 at 8:39 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the intersection of SSE Loop 323 and Old Henderson Hwy on a report of a vehicle striking a male in a wheelchair in the crosswalk. Officers were told that Ryan Wyatt, W/M, age 53 of Tyler was in a wheelchair crossing on the east side of the intersection from north to south in the crosswalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|2
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC