Tyler police ID driver, victim in motorized wheelchair crash

On Friday, May 19, 2017 at 8:39 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the intersection of SSE Loop 323 and Old Henderson Hwy on a report of a vehicle striking a male in a wheelchair in the crosswalk. Officers were told that Ryan Wyatt, W/M, age 53 of Tyler was in a wheelchair crossing on the east side of the intersection from north to south in the crosswalk.

