Tyler native Michael Luttig reportedly being considered to lead the FBI

12 hrs ago

Former federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, a Tyler native, is reportedly being considered as a replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey. Luttig is now executive vice president and general counsel for Boeing.

