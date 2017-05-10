Tyler native Michael Luttig reportedly being considered to lead the FBI
Former federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, a Tyler native, is reportedly being considered as a replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey. Luttig is now executive vice president and general counsel for Boeing.
