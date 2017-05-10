Tyler Music Coterie presents Hambrick/Mueller Young Musician of 2017...
The Hambrick/Mueller Young Musician of 2017 Scholarship Award recipients are pictured here, clockwise from top left, Kalle Walker, Allison Smith, Chris Brooks and Kayla Luptak. Courtesy The Tyler Music Coterie will present the winners of the Hambrick/Mueller Young Musician of 2017 Scholarship Award Competition in recital at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church, 507 North Broad St. in Chandler.
