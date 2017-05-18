Tyler man indicted on aggravated sexual assault of a child charges
Jessie Lee Shurum Jr., 41, of Tyler is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony, from an offense that occurred in November of 2016. Shurum was booked into the Smith County Jail in April after being arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service.
