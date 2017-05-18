Tyler man impersonates police and pulls over driver; arrested
John David Harwood, 35, of Tyler was arrested by Tyler Police and the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force Wednesday in the 2600 block of South Chilton Ave. Tyler Police Detective Andy Erbaugh said earlier this month, a citizen reported being pulled over on Old Bullard Road by a white Tahoe with lights and sirens and being threated to be taken to jail. Police said the driver who was pulled over became suspicious of the person in the Tahoe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Ray
|Tue
|Olivia
|2
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC