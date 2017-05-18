Tyler man impersonates police and pulls over driver; arrested

John David Harwood, 35, of Tyler was arrested by Tyler Police and the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force Wednesday in the 2600 block of South Chilton Ave. Tyler Police Detective Andy Erbaugh said earlier this month, a citizen reported being pulled over on Old Bullard Road by a white Tahoe with lights and sirens and being threated to be taken to jail. Police said the driver who was pulled over became suspicious of the person in the Tahoe.

