Tyler man arrested after sharing child porn on website
Edgar James Penland, 54, of Tyler, was arrested Wednesday by officers with the United States Marshal Service and booked into the Smith County Jail. He is charged with possession of child pornography/promotion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Jenny
|5
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|10 hr
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Tue
|ha ha
|36
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|Tue
|ha ha
|25
|veterans
|Tue
|disrespected
|1
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC