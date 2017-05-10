Tyler man arrested after sharing chil...

Tyler man arrested after sharing child porn on website

5 hrs ago

Edgar James Penland, 54, of Tyler, was arrested Wednesday by officers with the United States Marshal Service and booked into the Smith County Jail. He is charged with possession of child pornography/promotion.

