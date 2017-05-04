Tyler ISD bond appears headed to approval after early voting returns
Early voting totals gave the Tyler school bond a commanding lead, as voters considered a $198 million bond package that would fund the rebuilding of the district's two high schools. The project would see Tyler ISD embark on one of, if not the, single largest construction project in the city's history.
