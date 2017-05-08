Tyler Council to choose contractor for annual seal coat program
Workers patch pot holes with new asphalt on Vine Ave. in Tyler in front of Bruno's Pizza in March 2015. Staff file photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 6
|Michelle Turner W...
|35
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 5
|scorpion
|275
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|6
|Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ...
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|2
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|POEMSBYSANDY
|15
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|Spyguy
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC