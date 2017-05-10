Tyler City Council approves drainage study for area that flooded in historic 2016 rains
The city of Tyler will look at how storm water flows in an area north of Loop 323 that saw significant drainage issues following historic rains last year. The City Council on Wednesday approved the drainage study for an area near Cloverdale Drive, which will be the first of six areas studied as a result of drainage issues arising out of 2016 rainfall and subsequent flooding.
