Tyler Celtic Fest returns this month

The event will be held at the Goodman LeGrand Museum, located at 624 N. Broadway, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Tyler, TX. This family friendly event is free to attend and will feature many live performances of traditional Irish and Scottish music, story telling, and presentations of history and lore.

