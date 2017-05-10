Tyler Celtic Fest returns this month
The event will be held at the Goodman LeGrand Museum, located at 624 N. Broadway, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Tyler, TX. This family friendly event is free to attend and will feature many live performances of traditional Irish and Scottish music, story telling, and presentations of history and lore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
