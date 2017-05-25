Two Tyler women arrested on drug related charges

Kalon Elizabeth Corbett, 29, was arrested by the Tyler Police Department in the 3300 block of Golden Road on an Anderson County warrant for the alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony. Katlynn, Leanne Fasig, 18, was arrested by the Tyler Police Department for the alleged possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony.

