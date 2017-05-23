Two Tyler men face felony charges after Tuesday night arrests
Christopher Michael Gonzalez, 24, of Tyler was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office when he was allegedly found in possession of almost a pound of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and in possession of a controlled substance. Gonzalez was stopped by deputies about 8 p.m. near Morningside Dr. and Loop 323.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|2
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC