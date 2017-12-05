Trio arrested for overnight robberies in Tyler
From the Tyler Police Department On 05-12-2017, between the hours of 0010 and 0131, the Tyler Police Department responded to burglaries at 1041 NNE Loop 323, 2701 WSW Loop 323 and 108 Shelly Drive. Witnesses at the Shelly Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|12 hr
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Jenny
|5
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Thu
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|25
|veterans
|May 9
|disrespected
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC