TJC baseball opens District C tournament with win; UT-Tyler drops West Regional opener

If any of our college teams clinch a spot in the World Series in the coming days, we will have the epic video because UT-Tyler softball, UT-Tyler baseball, and TJC baseball are all hosting qualifying tournaments. The Patriot ladies and ETBU don't begin until Friday, but both baseball squads opened their respective double-elimination tournaments Thursday afternoon.

