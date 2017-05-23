Three ETX barbecue restaurants make Texas Monthly list
The original Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview made Texas Monthly's top 10 list for best barbecue in the state of Texas. Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue, in Tyler, made the top 50 list, as well as Joseph's Riverpoint Bar-B-cue in Jefferson.
