The Junior League of Tyler raised $307,000 for area non-profits
The Fund Development committee announced Monday night that t he Junior League of Tyler raised $307,000 during the 2016-2017 year. The announcement was made at the Willow Brook Country Club during the final membership meeting of the year.
