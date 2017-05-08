The Junior League of Tyler raised $30...

The Junior League of Tyler raised $307,000 for area non-profits

The Fund Development committee announced Monday night that t he Junior League of Tyler raised $307,000 during the 2016-2017 year. The announcement was made at the Willow Brook Country Club during the final membership meeting of the year.

