The Butterfly Keeper of Tyler: Joel Enge has raised butterflies for 16 years
Joel Enge shows kindergarten Sunday school students milkweed, what monarch caterpillars eat, at Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas, on Sunday, May 14, 2017. Enge has been raising butterflies as a hobby for 16 years and typically does a butterfly release each year with either his students or his church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|2
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC